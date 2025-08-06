BMO Capital Markets Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$35.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on BCE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.21.

BCE Trading Down 0.2%

BCE Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$32.45 on Tuesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 1,338.57%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

