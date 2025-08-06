Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.2%

BEP stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.84%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

