Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$117.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$102.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.31.
Cameco Stock Performance
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
