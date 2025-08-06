Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $243.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.50.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.7%

CBOE opened at $249.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $251.21.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after buying an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,165,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,255,000 after buying an additional 182,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after buying an additional 76,346 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

