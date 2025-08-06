Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,231 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 33.7%

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

