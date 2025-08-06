Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,510 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Solar were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,933 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,748,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,174,000 after acquiring an additional 137,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,450,914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 261,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,045,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

First Solar stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

