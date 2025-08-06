Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,941,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

