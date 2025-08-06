Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 432.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QNCX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Quince Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

