Code Waechter LLC Sells 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Code Waechter LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.