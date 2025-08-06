COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $16,063,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,916,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 281,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 219,217 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

