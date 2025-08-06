Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 3rd

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity securities of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves digital assets and blockchain technology—examples include crypto mining firms, exchange platforms, and wallet or infrastructure providers. They allow investors to gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through regulated stock exchanges without holding tokens directly. Like other equities, crypto stocks carry both the broader market’s crypto volatility and company-specific business risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. 76,566,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,469,824. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 9,464,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 32,824,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,489,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $463.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 3,847,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,547. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. 33,555,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,884,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Featured Stories