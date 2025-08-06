CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CubeSmart by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

