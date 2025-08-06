CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $405.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average of $368.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $240.90 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

