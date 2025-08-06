Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Price

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of BBU opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -195.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 52,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

