DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $212.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,286.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares in the company, valued at $18,872,270. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

