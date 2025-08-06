Embecta (EMBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $278.15 million for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embecta stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Embecta has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,818.60. This represents a 13.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

EMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

