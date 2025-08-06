Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,952,000 after acquiring an additional 581,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 835,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 131,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,746.11. This trade represents a 26.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 13,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $782,227.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,796.35. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,204 shares of company stock valued at $40,135,236. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.