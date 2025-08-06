Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

