Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.