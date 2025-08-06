Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $217.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.29.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

