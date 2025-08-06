Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enpro worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $108,825,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 101,257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 31,373.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enpro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,323,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti raised shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

