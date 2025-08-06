Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 78,211 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,350,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 236,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault bought 7,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Warren Stone bought 5,700 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,280 shares in the company, valued at $929,042.40. This represents a 5.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.9%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Leerink Partners lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

