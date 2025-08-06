Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avista worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 252.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $222,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

