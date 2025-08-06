Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,324,174.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,199.25. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This trade represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3%

BYD stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

