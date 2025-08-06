Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

