Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

