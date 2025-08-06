Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,038 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Noble Gas by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

