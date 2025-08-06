Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.60 and a 52 week high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

