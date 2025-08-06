Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Koppers alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 112.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $651.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.