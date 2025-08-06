Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MP Materials by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

MP Materials Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:MP opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.