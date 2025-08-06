Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 313,219 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

