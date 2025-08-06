Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $428.28 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.31 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.90 and a 200 day moving average of $475.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

