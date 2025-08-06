Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.88. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

