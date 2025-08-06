Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after buying an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $110,356,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB stock opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

