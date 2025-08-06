Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,694 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aaron’s worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

In other Aaron’s news, CFO Brian Garner bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,378.23. This represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

