Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

