Fielder Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

