First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 66 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,541,610. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.1%

FCNCA stock opened at $1,862.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,967.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.