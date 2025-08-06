First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 17,404.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 306,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,045,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 269,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 261,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Barclays reduced their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.