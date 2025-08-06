Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 143,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

