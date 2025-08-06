FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 107,716.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $454,000.

QDEC opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

