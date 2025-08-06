Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $236.53.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

