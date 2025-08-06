iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

