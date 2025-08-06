iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

