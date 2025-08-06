iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

