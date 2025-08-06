JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $194.00 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $809.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

