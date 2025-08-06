JSF Financial LLC Sells 5,683 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 221,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

