LPL Financial LLC Buys 36,531 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in EQT by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $59,627,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $61.02.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

