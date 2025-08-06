LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Exelon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,838,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

