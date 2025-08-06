LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of BUG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
